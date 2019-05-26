Home

Patricia Lillian "Pat" Druktanis

Patricia Lillian "Pat" Druktanis Obituary
Longtime Lindenhurst resident, Patricia Lillian Druktanis, nee Niecikowski, 76, died March 21st, 2019, at her home in Sharpsburg, Georgia with her oldest daughter, Lara, by her side. Patricia worked as a realtor and Avon representative. Her heart however, was most at home while gardening or with family. She hosted parties in all seasons with tables full of food, plenty of punch, music, and laughter. Pat is survived by four children: Lara McCarthy, Jessica Rigney, Jason Druktanis, & a son lovingly given in adoption before marriage. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Imagine Rigney, Sean McCarthy, Cormac McCarthy, & one granddaughter. As per her wishes, Pat's cremated remains were combined with her husband's (Joseph Robert "Bob" Druktanis) & scattered in the mountains of Colorado by her children, on what would have been Bob and Pat's 53rd wedding anniversary-May 8th, 2019. Donations in memory of Patricia can be made to abetterwayministries.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
