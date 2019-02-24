|
Mrs. Patricia Louise (LeGette) Winston, born on October 5, 1933 in Gary, Indiana, to Louise and John LeGette, passed away at age 85 on January 23, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. She graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology with a Masters in Mathematics in 1960 and University of Chicago Divinity School in 1957. Patricia is survived by her husband of 61 years, Roland, and two of her sons: Joe and his wife, Laura; and John and his wife, Wendy. She is also survived by two grandsons, Milo and Beckett, and two step-grandchildren, Zoe and Alex. She was predeceased by her son Gregory. She was a founding board member of the Heritage Museum of Asian Art in Chicago, and the secretary of Merced Symphony Association.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019