Patricia Lynn Christiansen
Patricia Lynn Christiansen, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Beloved mother of Karen Anderson (nee Christiansen), Laura Christiansen, Richard (Dora) Christiansen; cherished grandmother of Christopher Carlson, Maggie Anderson, Savannah Christiansen and Richard Christiansen III; dear sister of Marguerite (nee Balton) (the late James) Hannigan, Roberta (nee Balton) (Peter) Ataman. Patricia's memory will be cherished by many other relatives and friends.

In consideration of the safety of the guests and associates at Sacred Heart Church we will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 200 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. If you plan on attending the Mass at Sacred Heart Church please call Blake-Lamb Funeral Home at 708-636-1193 to register you name and phone for attendance. Thank you for your cooperation.

Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills. Inurnment immediately following Mass at St. Casimir Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the care of Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL. Visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church,
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361193
