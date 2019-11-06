Home

Patricia Lyons Obituary
Patricia A. "Patti" Lyons at peace with the Lord on October 29, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Margaret, nee LeBeau, and Aloysius Lyons. Beloved sister of Lester (Sharon) Lyons Sr. Loving aunt of Leslie (Lee) Sharpe, Linda (Greg) Weight, Lisa Wright, Lester Lyons, Jr. and Lori Lyons and great aunt of Christopher and Steven Sharpe, Jeremy and Briana Weight and J.C. and Marian Wright. Patti received her Bachelor of Arts from Dominican University, River Forest, IL and retired after many years as a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines. Funeral Mass, Saturday, November 23rd at 11:30 AM at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon St., Hoffman Estates, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019
