Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
Patricia Barci
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost and SS. Mary and Jude Church
Patricia M. Barci


1951 - 2019
Patricia M. Barci Obituary
Patricia M. "Pat" Barci (née Olson), age 68, late of South Holland. Beloved wife of Emil "Ernie" Barci Jr.; devoted mother of Emil III (Sabrina) Barci; proud grandmother of Camila Barci; loving sister of her twin brother Richard and the late Robert Olson; kind aunt of Jackie Goldblatt and Richard Olson Jr.; dear niece of Ida Jansen; best friend for over 50 years of Karen, Nancy, Jeannie, and Earleen. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 9:15 a.m., from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four block North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland, to Holy Ghost and SS. Mary and Jude Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
