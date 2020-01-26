|
Patricia M. Bolton, nee Boyington. At rest January 15, 2020 at age 94. Beloved wife of the late John F. Bolton Jr. Dear mother of Grace A. (William) Becht, Patricia L. Bolton, John F. Bolton III (Sunny Gail), William E. (Leeanne) Bolton, Michael O. (Diana) Bolton and Kathleen M. (Robert) Sutton. Loving Grandmother of 19, Great Grandmother of 16 and Great-Great Grandmother of 2. Adored daughter of the late William E. and Grace R., nee Sherman Boyington. Loved aunt and friend to many. Her infectious laugh and humor will be missed by many. Former member of the Alter and Rosary at Christ the King Catholic Church in Beverly. An avid golfer and bridge player. Mass of the Resurrection and Interment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery were private. The family kindly asks memorial contributions may be made to: , Attn: Part the Cloud, 2290 N. 1st Street, Suite 101, San Jose, CA 95131. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020