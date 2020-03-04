|
Patricia M. Corcoran, nee Cassello; Devoted wife of the late James; Loving mother of Kathleen (Randall) Clement, Patricia Corcoran, and Jim (Eileen) Corcoran;
Proud grandma of Jeanine (David), Jason, Eric (Marea), and Brett M. (Amber) DeBord; Great grandma of Trevor, Kyra, Blake, Kylie, Bethany, Erica, Alina, Eloise, and James; Beloved sister of Phyllis (Joseph) Kujaczynski, late Loretta (late Joseph) Stozek, late Philip (late Audrey) Cassello; Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews; Dear friend to all; Longtime Paraprofessional at Reavis High School, and avid Bingo enthusiast; Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church; Mass 11:00 a.m.; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; Donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660, or www.misericordia.org would be appreciated; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020