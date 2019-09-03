Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Catholic Church
5005 S. Wolf Road
Western Springs, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Catholic Church
5005 S. Wolf Road
Western Springs, IL
Patricia M. Fitzgerald, of Western Springs; beloved wife of Donald J. Fitzgerald; loving mother of Brehan, Kieran (Ryan), Garrett (Jennifer), Patrick, & Bridget; proud grandmother of Ryan, Brenna, Lucy, Francis, Eamon, Neve, & Jack; dear cousin, aunt, & friend of many. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 5 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 5005 S. Wolf Road, Western Springs. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations in Patricia's name to the Misericordia Home (https://www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online/) are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
