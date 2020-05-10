Patricia M. Funk, nee Langelund, 76, of Elgin, at rest April 27. Beloved wife of the late George S. Funk, Jr.; devoted mother of Patti (Tim) Taylor, Michael (Nancy), Dennis (Laura), Joe and Heidi (Tom) Marcotte; proud grandmother of Bridget, Shannon, Daniel, Nicholas, Melissa, Morgan, Emma, Carleigh, Tommy, Dillon, Erin, Josh, Collin and Liam; dear sister-in-law of Barbara Langelund, Marie Brannan, Kenneth Sedin, Jan (Bill) Hennessy and Joanne Toomey; loving daughter of the late John and Theresa (nee Deering) Langelund; cherished sister of the late Nancy Sedin, John "Jack" and Robert Langelund. Services will be private. Donations in Patricia's name may be made to Big Shoulder Fund, 212 W. Van Buren, Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60607. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-550-4221 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.