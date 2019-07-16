Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:15 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Paul of The Cross
Patricia M. Gibbons Obituary
(nee Melaniphy) age 80; beloved wife of the late Richard P. Gibbons; loving mother of John (Amy) Gibbons, Coleen (Don) Nordstrom, Celine (John) Fleming, Audrey (Dave) Kessler, Tina (Jeff) Palicki; cherished Nana of 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; beloved sister and aunt. In lieu of flowers, donations to National MS Society would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. going to St. Paul of The Cross for 9:45 a.m. Mass. Interment All Saints. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019
