Patricia M. (Ansbro) Halvey
1938 - 2020
Age 82, died on Oct. 28, 2020. Born in Chicago on Oct. 22, 1938 the daughter of Patrick and Mary Ann (nee Fogarty) Ansbro. Wife of the late Michael. Mother of William, Kevin, Colleen (Ron) Fleischmann, Michelle (Roger) Hamilton, Michael (Carol), Patrick (Bridget) and Cathleen (Peter) Rathmann; Grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 2. Further survived by her twin brother, Jack (Cyndi) Ansbro, sister Eileen (Sam) Arcuri, sister-in-law Mary Ann Halvey, brother-in-law Bill Halvey, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, Michael, she was preceded in death by her sister Kay Kay Thomas and brother Jim Ansbro. Visit www.randledable.com for the full obituary and service details.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
Tuscan Hall,
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
03:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
November 5, 2020
Must have been a wonderful woman and mom. She nurtured a wonderful daughter and mom in Cathy. May all of your hearts find peace and joy as she enters the gates of heaven.
Mari Pat McAuliff
Coworker
