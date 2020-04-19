Home

John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Patricia M. Hardy

Patricia M. Hardy Obituary
Patricia M. Hardy nee Lanahan, beloved wife of Michael T. loving mother of Geoffrey, Matthew and the late Christopher Hardy and Avie (Elisa)Mesinger, loving grandmother of Molly and Elisa Mesinger. Dear sister of Jane (Jack) Knowles and the late Jim, Kathy and Mike (Betty)Lanahan.Devoted daughter of the late David and Mary Catherine "Glee" Lanahan, cherished sister-in-law of Barbara(Sen)Yamanaka, fond aunt of Marcie and Jennifer Lanahan, Meg Miller, Beth Wilbanks and Amy Martel and Kelly and Katie Yamanaka. Funeral will be held privately at later date. Information John E. Maloney Funeral Home 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
