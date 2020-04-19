|
|
Patricia M. Hardy nee Lanahan, beloved wife of Michael T. loving mother of Geoffrey, Matthew and the late Christopher Hardy and Avie (Elisa)Mesinger, loving grandmother of Molly and Elisa Mesinger. Dear sister of Jane (Jack) Knowles and the late Jim, Kathy and Mike (Betty)Lanahan.Devoted daughter of the late David and Mary Catherine "Glee" Lanahan, cherished sister-in-law of Barbara(Sen)Yamanaka, fond aunt of Marcie and Jennifer Lanahan, Meg Miller, Beth Wilbanks and Amy Martel and Kelly and Katie Yamanaka. Funeral will be held privately at later date. Information John E. Maloney Funeral Home 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020