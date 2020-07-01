Sue, Kathy & Bill - My sincere condolences on the passing of your mom. Pat was the nicest person you would ever know. So full of life and love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We've been neighbors for 43 years and enjoyed our times together. Pat will certainly be missed. Sincerely, Diane Keating
Patricia M. Isett, nee Norton-Andersen, loving wife of 63 years to the late William M. Isett, Jr. Loving mother of Susan (William) Eichhorn, Kathleen (Craig) Czar and William III (Karen) Isett. Cherished Nana of Jeffrey (Mary) Eichhorn, Kathleen Basil, Melissa (Brett) Schaefer, and Sarah (Jose Rodriguez) Isett. Great Nana of Aidan and Clare Eichhorn, Jack and Lila Basil and Emerson Schaefer. Daughter of the late Russell and Lucille Norton and step daughter of Christian Andersen. Dear sister of Alan (Michele) Andersen and sister in law of Marilyn (the late Raymond) Grebey. Aunt of several nieces and nephews. Patricia was a long time resident of Edgebrook and an original member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. She was a Past President of SMOW Altar & Rosary Society. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N. Moselle Ave., Chicago, IL 60646 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 3:00-7:00pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Due to Archdiocesan COVID restrictions, the funeral mass will be limited to immediate family on Thursday, July 2, 2020. However, friends and family are invited to gather for a graveside interment service following the mass, at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, DesPlaines at 11:30am; Archdiocesan requirements for wearing masks and social distancing apply, but all are welcome to attend. For funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit Patricia's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.