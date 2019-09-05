|
|
Patricia M. Kopczyk-Broderick beloved wife of the late Mickey; loving daughter of the late Alfred and Lottie; devoted life partner of John S. Maggio; dearest sister of Susan, Alfred and Mitchell; dear aunt of Mitchell Jr.. She also leaves behind many dear friends and her loving cat Johnny Angel. Funeral service Saturday 10 AM at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W. Addison Street. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 PM- 9 PM. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019