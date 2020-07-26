Patricia Krug nee Lyne, age 77, passed away peacefully May 29, 2020. Born on the southside of Chicago, "a mercy girl", formerly of Elmhurst and Darien. Beloved wife and best friend of Jack. Loving mother of Scott and Stephen (Stacey) Krug. Dearest sister of Katherine (Bob) Keenan and Dan (Diane) Lyne. Much loved aunt to many. 25-year Executive Secretary at Elmhurst University, avid reader and long-time member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Terra Vista Care in Oakbrook Terrace. Due to COVID19 a private mass and interment for the family will be held August 1, 2020. Masks and social distancing guidelines are required for all services. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Association
of Illinois would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com