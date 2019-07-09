Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
Patricia M. Lappe Obituary
Patricia M. Lappe age 92 July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert J. Lappe; loving mother of Suzanne (Vickie), Michael (Mary), Timothy (late Ingrid), William (Suzanne), John (Maryann), Mary(Michael) Kureja, Christopher (Susan), Steven (Rachel) and Late Robert J. Jr. and Mark (Barbara) Lappe; cherished grandmother of 21 and great-grandmother of 22. Funeral Weds. 9:15a.m. from Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Road; Forest Park, IL to St. Vincent Ferrer Church Mass 10a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Tues. 4-8p.m. (708) 442-8500 or visit www.woodlawnchicago.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019
