Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
19515 115th Avenue
Mokena, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
19515 115th Avenue
Mokena, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia M. Martin Obituary
(nee Burke) Age 95. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Martin. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Randy) Pearson, Patty (Jim) Brody, Kathy (Steve) Johnson, and John (Betsy) Martin. Cherished grandmother of Jason (Jaime), Erin, Megan (Randy), Bridget (Brad), Marcey (Kevin), Mike (Kristen), Mary Kate, Rachel, and the late Chad. Devoted great-grandmother of 8. Dear sister of the late Michael Jr., Jack and Edmund Burke. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m., St. Mary Church, 19515 115th Avenue, Mokena, IL. Entombment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Dr., Adrian, MI 49221. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -