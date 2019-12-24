|
(nee Burke) Age 95. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Martin. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Randy) Pearson, Patty (Jim) Brody, Kathy (Steve) Johnson, and John (Betsy) Martin. Cherished grandmother of Jason (Jaime), Erin, Megan (Randy), Bridget (Brad), Marcey (Kevin), Mike (Kristen), Mary Kate, Rachel, and the late Chad. Devoted great-grandmother of 8. Dear sister of the late Michael Jr., Jack and Edmund Burke. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m., St. Mary Church, 19515 115th Avenue, Mokena, IL. Entombment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Dr., Adrian, MI 49221. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
