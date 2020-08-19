1/1
Patricia M. Martin
Patricia M. Martin (nee Mitchell), peacefully, age 81, of Chicago Illinois - native of London, England.

Beloved wife of Jim Martin (Carrickmacross Co. Monaghan) for 56 years. Loving mom of Sean (Juanita), Teresa Gillespie (Jim) and Kevin (Maria). Proud Grannie of Elizabeth, Solveig, Maureen, Zachary, Conor and Lucy.

Dear sister of MD Sr. Teresa Mitchell, FMDM (Godalming, England) and Terry (Rosaleen) Mitchell (Fleet, England).

Loving mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, godmother, cousin and friend to many in England, Ireland, Australia, Scotland, Canada and the US.

Dedicated teacher at St. Hilary School Chicago since 1980.

Visitation Saturday, August 22 - 10 a.m. until time of mass at 11 a.m. - St. Padre Pio at St. Hilary Church - 5600 N Fairfield Ave, Chicago.

Pat donated her body to Anatomical Gift Association.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name to St. Patrick Fathers, 8422 W. Windsor Ave, Chicago 60656, or St. Hilary School, 5614 N Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL 60659, are appreciated.

Due to COVID regulations the church requires you pre-register.

Please email your name, telephone number & if you will be attending the memorial visitation, mass or both to markg@giancolafuneral.com.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, face masks are required, social distancing observed & a maximum of 120 are allowed in church.

Mass will be live streamed on the St Padre Pio Parish at St Hilary Church YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaVZ_mgCCBj7z-apW_lxgDA



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Padre Pio at St. Hilary Church
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Padre Pio at St. Hilary Church
Funeral services provided by
Giancola Funeral Directors
7751 W. Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-7751
