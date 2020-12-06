1/
Patricia M. Nelson
Patricia M. Nelson, 84, of Libertyville, and formerly of Northbrook, passed away peacefully December 2, 2020. Pat was born and raised in Chicago, graduated from Providence St. Mel High School, and went to nursing school at St. Francis in Evanston. During her early nursing career, she met and married Dr. George Nelson. Together, they traveled to the Far East, where he served as a Naval flight surgeon. Over the years, Pat satisfied her insatiable thirst for knowledge and experiences through taking college courses, playing tennis and golf, volunteering, traveling the world, owning a boutique and becoming a travel agent. But her greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren. Because of her remarkable tenacity and fierce loyalty to her family, Pat was able to make the best of any situation, including advocating for her daughter Kristin, and being a caregiver to her husband, George.

Patricia is survived by her children, Dr. Mark (Peggy) Nelson, Cinda (Guy) Considine, Dr. Paul (Laura) Nelson and George (Laurel) Nelson III; her grandchildren, Mark Jr., Alex & Kyra; Chris, Caitlin & Ryan; Emma; Isla & Lena; her brother Daniel (Ricki) McCurdy and sister-in-law Diane Chapin. She was preceded in death by her husband George of 43 years, and her daughter, Kristin.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30am Thursday, December 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville. Please pre-register for Mass at https://stjoseph.ivolunteer.com/funeraldecember10. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia: 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Chapel. Sign the guestbook at www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
December 4, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Patricia and all her family and friends.
Sr. Rosemary and the Residents of Misericordia
