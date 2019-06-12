Home

The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Peter the Apostle Church
551 N. Rush Street
Itasca, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Peter the Apostle Church
551 N. Rush Street
Itasca, IL
View Map
Patricia Notson nee Bosky; age 88; Beloved wife of the late Vincent T.; dearest mother of Linda (John) Purtell, Laura Notson (Lou) and Denise (Jay) Nardiello; loving grandmother of Allison (Frank) Addante, Michael Purtell and Trae Notson; dear great grandmother of Dylan and Sierra Addante. Patricia was preceded in death by her 8 brothers and sisters. Loving aunt of many. Family and friends will meet Thursday, June 13th, at Saint Peter the Apostle Church 551 N. Rush Street, Itasca for a visitation 9:00 a.m. until the celebration of a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
