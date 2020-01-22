Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church
8404 S. Cass Ave.
Darine, WI
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church
8404 S. Cass Ave.
Darine, WI
Patricia M. Olafson (nee Winkler) age 87. Served as a reading specialist for more than 20 years at Ann M. Jeans Elementary and Palisades Middle School, Burr Ridge. Patti was known as an advocate for the challenged, but it was her gentle and kind nature that won her lifelong friends. Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Maureen (Kris) Severinsen, Daniel (Susan), and Kelly (Deacon Paul) Vidmar; Cherished grandmother of Sherri Lynn (David), Megan (Brian), Ryan (Lindsay), Shana (Jerrad), Dane, Stephanie (Sherman), Serena (Zac), Gregory, and Zachary; great-grandmother of 9. Visitation Friday 9:30 a.m. till time of Mass 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 8404 South Cass Avenue, Darien. Ent. Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Modell Funeral Home. For info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
