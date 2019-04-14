|
(nee Collins). Age 87; beloved wife of the late George T. Quebbeman. Loving mother of Dolores (Anthony) Catanzarite, Mark (Heather) Quebbeman, Paul (Patricia) Quebbeman, Laura (Kevin) Surber, and the late Katherine. Proud grandmother of 13. Adored great-grandmother of 11. Cherished daughter of the late John and Gertrude Collins. Longtime resident of Oak Lawn, IL, Smith Crossing, and member of St. Germaine Parish. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Mary Church, Mokena, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to GiGi's Playhouse, https://gigisplayhouse.org/TinleyPark/ in Paige Absher's name, or St. Mary of Providence, www.smopchicago.org/ would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019