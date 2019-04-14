Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Quebbeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Quebbeman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia M. Quebbeman Obituary
(nee Collins). Age 87; beloved wife of the late George T. Quebbeman. Loving mother of Dolores (Anthony) Catanzarite, Mark (Heather) Quebbeman, Paul (Patricia) Quebbeman, Laura (Kevin) Surber, and the late Katherine. Proud grandmother of 13. Adored great-grandmother of 11. Cherished daughter of the late John and Gertrude Collins. Longtime resident of Oak Lawn, IL, Smith Crossing, and member of St. Germaine Parish. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Mary Church, Mokena, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to GiGi's Playhouse, https://gigisplayhouse.org/TinleyPark/ in Paige Absher's name, or St. Mary of Providence, www.smopchicago.org/ would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now