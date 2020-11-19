1/1
Patricia M. Touhy
Patricia M. Touhy, 61, passed away November 15, 2020, beloved daughter of the late Edward and Mary Touhy, devoted sister of Edward (Mary Pat) Touhy and Mary Kay Touhy; fond aunt of Patrick, Mariclare and Moira Touhy; cherished niece, cousin, and friend to many. Patricia was a consultant for a major accounting firm for over 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, volunteering and was blessed with wonderful memories of time spent with dear friends. Friends and family will gather at St. Michael Church, 14300 Highland Avenue, Orland Park, IL, on Saturday November 21, 2020, for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For those attending services, YOU MUST PHONE THE PARISH OFFICE, 708-349-0903, TO MAKE A RESERVATION. PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. THERE IS A MAXIMUM NUMBER OF 100 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN CHURCH, MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Please visit PATRICIA M. TOUHY BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by JAMES R. SHEEHY-FUNERAL DIRECTOR, Info., 773-581-9000.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Funeral services provided by
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Memories & Condolences

