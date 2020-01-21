Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Alexander's Church
300 S. Cornell Ave
Villa Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wolfram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Wolfram

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia M. Wolfram Obituary
Patricia M. Wolfram, adored wife of 48 years to the late James G. Wolfram; proud and loving mother of Katherine Eileen (Mark) Bruce, Kelly Elizabeth (George) McNalis, Robert James (Sarah) Wolfram; dear grandmother to Julia and Michael McNalis; fond sister of siblings Mary Ann, Robert, Donna, Michael and Deb, James and Debbie; dedicated daughter of the late Dorothy Robert Hartney. Above all a wonderful woman that this world was blessed to have. Visitation Thursday, January 23rd, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove. Funeral Friday, January 24th, friends and family to meet for 10:15 AM Funeral Mass at St. Alexander's Church, 300 S. Cornell Ave, Villa Park, IL 60181. Interment Private. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -