Patricia M. Wolfram, adored wife of 48 years to the late James G. Wolfram; proud and loving mother of Katherine Eileen (Mark) Bruce, Kelly Elizabeth (George) McNalis, Robert James (Sarah) Wolfram; dear grandmother to Julia and Michael McNalis; fond sister of siblings Mary Ann, Robert, Donna, Michael and Deb, James and Debbie; dedicated daughter of the late Dorothy Robert Hartney. Above all a wonderful woman that this world was blessed to have. Visitation Thursday, January 23rd, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove. Funeral Friday, January 24th, friends and family to meet for 10:15 AM Funeral Mass at St. Alexander's Church, 300 S. Cornell Ave, Villa Park, IL 60181. Interment Private. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020