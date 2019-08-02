|
|
Patricia "Patsy" Maher, 87, of Park Ridge, IL, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. Patsy was born the daughter of Patrick and Catherine Callinan on July 22, 1932 in Chicago, IL.
Patsy was known for her grace and class in every situation. Family was the center of Patsy's life, she was a great listener and made everyone feel valued and loved. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Patsy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Vincent; beloved children Vincent (Susan) Maher Jr., John (Margaret) Maher, Mary Spethman, and Cathy (Brian) Rogers; treasured brother Bill Callinan; much-loved brother-in-laws James P. (Patricia) Maher, Jack (Kathleen) Maher, and Gene Maher; 14 of her cherished grandchildren; 7 precious great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; and her cherished son Patrick Maher.
Visitation Saturday, August 3, 2019, 9 AM to 11 AM at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W. Talcott Ave., Park Ridge, IL 60068. Funeral prayers 11 AM at Nelson Funeral Home, to Mary Seat of Wisdom Church for 11:30 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For info, 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019