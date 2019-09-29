|
Patricia Malloy-Butler (Pastor) of Downers Grove, passed away gracefully at the age of 71 on September 14, 2019 with her husband John by her side. Beloved wife of John F. Butler III and mother to Daniel, sister of Therese Mayberry and Lawrence Pastor (Kathy). Pat was born in Cleveland, Ohio but grew up in LaGrange and St. Louis. She was a proud graduate of Nazareth Academy in LaGrange, and St. Louis University. She later received her MBA from Northwestern University. Pat was a long time employee of IBM. She later took on a banking career as an administrator for Midwest Bank, First Merit Bank and Huntington Bank. Pat loved her banking friends and working with them. After her retirement, Pat loved Italian cooking, watching TV, and spending time with her beloved Airedale Terriers, Buster, Butch, and Boris Butler. She will be missed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019