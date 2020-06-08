Patricia Malone
Patricia Malone. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Edwin G. Malone, Ret. Lt. CFD; Loving mother of Daniel (Joyce) Malone, Michael Ret. Lt. CPD (Ellen) Malone, Mary Pat (Michael) Price, Maureen (Ronald) Scios and the late Patrick Malone; Proud Grandma of Sgt. Joseph U.S.M.C., Nicholas, Brianna, Colleen (John), Maggie, Meaghan, Michelle, Bridget, Annmarie and Emily; Cherished daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Dwyer; Devoted sister of the late Catherine Dwyer. Visitation Wednesday, 9:00 AM until time of Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Stephen Church, 17500 S. 84th Avenue, Tinley Park. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A facial mask and social distancing will be required at church and cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book and leave a condolence message at www.bradygill.com In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's memory to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. Info (708) 614-9900



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
JUN
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
June 6, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Raymond Cyborski
