Patricia Marie Richert, age 71, of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away October 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 34 years to Gerald Richert. Loving mother of Randy Jackson, Amy (Christopher) Fontana, Mike (Cathy) Sutcliff, and the late Beth (Steve) Arpon. Dear grandmother to Amanda, Olivia, Jacob, Ryder, Jackson, CJ, Alexandra, Brittany, Heather, Jennifer, Kristina, Joseph, Vincent, Sarah, and great-grandmother to George, Daxton, Alex, Jase, Emma, Tess, and James. Fond sister of Clarice Vaughn and the late Carol Augustyn. Patricia was a devoted member of St. Mary's Church where she attended Bible study and acted as a Minister of Care. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Des Plaines, Illinois. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Church, 794 Pearson St, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Center. For more information, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com