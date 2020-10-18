Dearest Pat, was one of the kindest, nicest people I have ever met. She did not speak badly of anyone. I even spilled red wine on her white carpet and she did not get in the least bit upset with me!!!!!!!

I loved her, and I still love her, and always will. I miss her and I always will.

Gerry, and family, your loss is enormous, but so was the love that you shared, and certainly the memories. As you said to me, yesterday, Gerry, that you were blessed to have her in your life for 34 years married, and 4 more years dating. That, Many people are not that lucky.

That, my friend, says it all.

Love you

Jeanne Nuccio

Friend