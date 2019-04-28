|
|
Patricia Marie Smith, (nee Gleason), beloved wife of Donald E. Smith for 52 years. Cherished daughter of the late Leo and Helen Gleason and daughter-in-law of the late Donald and Lorraine Smith. Loving mother of Francine (Dan) Rainey, Heidi (Gerry) Lange, Tricia (Robert) Schaller, Joedy (Heather). Devoted Grandmother of 12, Genevieve & Charlie Otte; Meghann, Tim, Jason, Nicholas & Quiten Lange; Daniel & Gavin Schaller; Matthew Baker, Ashley Baker and Jack Smith. Fond sister of Mary Pisano (late Patrick), the late Tom Gleason, and Terry Walsh (late James). Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, 8:45 am from Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Christina Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 – 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Emilie's Fund via Smith Crossings or Shady Oaks Camp for people with disabilities would be appreciated. (773)783-7700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019