Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
For more information about
Patricia Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Marie Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Marie Smith Obituary
Patricia Marie Smith, (nee Gleason), beloved wife of Donald E. Smith for 52 years. Cherished daughter of the late Leo and Helen Gleason and daughter-in-law of the late Donald and Lorraine Smith. Loving mother of Francine (Dan) Rainey, Heidi (Gerry) Lange, Tricia (Robert) Schaller, Joedy (Heather). Devoted Grandmother of 12, Genevieve & Charlie Otte; Meghann, Tim, Jason, Nicholas & Quiten Lange; Daniel & Gavin Schaller; Matthew Baker, Ashley Baker and Jack Smith. Fond sister of Mary Pisano (late Patrick), the late Tom Gleason, and Terry Walsh (late James). Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, 8:45 am from Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Christina Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 – 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Emilie's Fund via Smith Crossings or Shady Oaks Camp for people with disabilities would be appreciated. (773)783-7700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now