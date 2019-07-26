|
|
Patricia Mary Nix, "Pat", nee Malecki, age 63, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at her home in Naperville. She was born on October 29, 1955 at Great Lakes Naval Hospital in North Chicago, IL. Pat is survived by her loving husband, William; her cherished daughter, Linda; her dear siblings, Mary (Samuel) Salowitz, Ann (Richard) Brinn, George Malecki, Jane Palmer, Laura (David) Purvis, and Elizabeth (Ken) Ramoutar and brothers-in-law, Robert (Ellen) and James (Donna) Nix; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mildred Malecki (nee Benkey) and her brother, Jonathan Malecki. Pat was a longstanding member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville. She graduated as salutatorian from Lake Zurich High School, then from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in Health and Safety Education and belonged to the Sigma Omicron Chapter of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She also earned a Masters in Computer Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology. Pat worked at AT&T Bell Laboratories for many years prior to her motherhood, then as a teaching assistant in special education for more than 15 years with District 204, mostly at Waubonsie Valley High School. She volunteered extensively with the Girl Scouts, serving as troop leader for Linda's troop for 9 years and as a volunteer adult counselor at Camp Greenewood Day Camp. She was always eager to participate and support Linda's many activities and organizations. Pat enjoyed dancing, baking, travel, being outdoors, and she was a very talented seamstress. Her skills included smocking, quilting, complex embroidery, and intricate clothing designs for family and friends. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Pat's life, memorial contributions may be directed to the . Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2:00 until 7:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 29, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019