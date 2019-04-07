Patricia Triplett passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 at the age of 87. She was the daughter of Clayton and Catherine McCallen, born on July 21, 1931. "Patsy" graduated from New Trier High School, class of 1949, and Stevens College in Missouri, class of 1951. She raised her four children in Barrington, IL. She was extremely proud of their accomplishments, as all four attended the University of Illinois and later obtained graduate degrees in architecture, nursing, and education. Patricia maintained a strong passion for education, the fine arts, and athletic pursuits. She is survived by her sister Betty Ann Tanner, son Kevin (Lynn), daughters Terry, Lisa (John) Staton, and Stephanie Luckes. Cherished Grandmother to Stephanie and Jessica Staton, Adam and Amelia Triplett, and Hannah Luckes. Private interment on April 12, Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Giancola Funeral Home, 800-975-4321. She will reside next to her mother Catherine, lovingly known as Mimi. A "Celebration of Life" is scheduled for June 2, 2019. All are welcome. Patricia has asked that in her memory you call an old friend and go to lunch! In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to House of Peace, a shelter in Waukegan for women suffering from domestic abuse, www.houseofpeaceshelter.org/donate Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary