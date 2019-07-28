|
Patricia "Patty" McGovney, of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully July 23, 2019 at the age of 82. Patricia was the beloved wife of 57 years to Scott McGovney. Loving mother of Susan Kourim and Peter (Rose) McGovney. Cherished daughter of the late Gordon and the late Irene Kiefer. Proud grandmother of David, Sarah and Seth. Dear sister of Cassandra, Judy, Christine and Liz. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends to gather for a Memorial Service Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:30PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 Shepherd Dr, Naperville, IL 60565.
In lieu of flowers, donations to at would be greatly appreciated.
