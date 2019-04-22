Home

Patricia A. Mohr, 79, nee Kilgallon, of Ingleside, IL, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Mohr, devoted mother of Robin (John Tuohy) Mohr of Indianapolis. Dear sister of the late Barbara (the late Bob) Lochen; the late Sean Kilgallon; Kittie (the late Jacob) Thelen; Judee Selesky; Dennis (Eileen) Kilgallon; and Colleen (Ted) Buenz. Fond aunt, dear cousin and friend to many. Pat worked for 20 years as a court clerk for the Circuit Court of Lake County in Waukegan, IL, and before that, for the Milwaukee Road in Chicago until it closed in 1986. Memorial visitation Wednesday at St. Bonaventure Church, 1625 W. Diversey Pkwy., Chicago, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass of the Resurrection at 10 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the MS Society or the . For information call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
