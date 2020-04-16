|
|
Patricia "Patty" Moncrieff, nee Harry, 92, born in Denver, CO and formerly of Winnetka, passed away April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ellsworth H. "Monty" Moncrieff; loving mother of Scott E. Moncrieff, Kerry F. (Diana) Moncrieff and Cynthia (Ward) Hamilton; cherished grandmother of Ben Moncrieff, Laura Peterson, and Katie Sandoval; proud great grandmother of Shira, Riley, Olivia, Demi and Drew; dear sister of the late Gretchen Van Ausdall and Betsy Van Warmer; she is also survived by her former daughter-in-law Debbie Kaye. Patty loved life and family, she loved to laugh, read and always had time for a dog or two. Patty was always ready for a ramble to anywhere, the beach, through antique stores or any garden. Cooking and entertaining was a passion and she mastered them both. Patty met Monty Square Dancing at Denver University and it became a lifetime activity. She was a Delta Gamma while at DU and graduated from National Teachers College in 1980. She spent 20 years as a teacher's aide at Greeley Elementary School in Winnetka and was an active member of the Winnetka Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Winnetka Presbyterian Church, ASPCA or the Chicago Botanic Gardens.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020