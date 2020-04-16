Home

N.H. Scott and Hebblethwaite
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Patricia Moncrieff Obituary
Patricia "Patty" Moncrieff, nee Harry, 92, born in Denver, CO and formerly of Winnetka, passed away April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ellsworth H. "Monty" Moncrieff; loving mother of Scott E. Moncrieff, Kerry F. (Diana) Moncrieff and Cynthia (Ward) Hamilton; cherished grandmother of Ben Moncrieff, Laura Peterson, and Katie Sandoval; proud great grandmother of Shira, Riley, Olivia, Demi and Drew; dear sister of the late Gretchen Van Ausdall and Betsy Van Warmer; she is also survived by her former daughter-in-law Debbie Kaye. Patty loved life and family, she loved to laugh, read and always had time for a dog or two. Patty was always ready for a ramble to anywhere, the beach, through antique stores or any garden. Cooking and entertaining was a passion and she mastered them both. Patty met Monty Square Dancing at Denver University and it became a lifetime activity. She was a Delta Gamma while at DU and graduated from National Teachers College in 1980. She spent 20 years as a teacher's aide at Greeley Elementary School in Winnetka and was an active member of the Winnetka Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Winnetka Presbyterian Church, ASPCA or the Chicago Botanic Gardens.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020
