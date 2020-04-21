Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Patricia Mulligan Obituary
(nee Farrell)--Gone to her final reward on April 19, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Norma Farrell; beloved wife of the late John Patrick for 56 looong and interesting years; always there for us, dear Mom to John (Retired CPD), Karen (Kevin) O'Connell, Larry (the late Michelle Porter) and the late James CPD (Sue); dear mother in law to Virginia Mulligan (RN); Christmas Cookie Making, Easter Egg Coloring Gramma to Katie, John "J.J.", Allie, Sean (Nicole), Kristin, Michael, and Patrick; great grandmother of Connor; sister and best friend of Marian Kulterman and the late Eleanor Swiatly. I love you all now, go and have a great party and be sure to dance on the bar. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020
