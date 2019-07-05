|
Beloved wife of Raymond; loving mother of Margaret and the late John Murphy; cherished grandmother of Dennis (Amber) Murphy, Amanda Bassett and Patsy Murphy; adored great-grandmother of Juan and Myles; devoted daughter of Garry an dthe late Bernardine Noonan; dear sister of Peggy (John) McCarthy, George (Gail), Jack, Edward and Patrick Noonam; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Patsy ran the Nativity of Our Lord Bingo for many years. Visitation Sunday, July 7th from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday, July 8th from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church (Corner of 37th Street and Union Ave.) Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home 312-842-8681 or www. dalcamofuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 5, 2019