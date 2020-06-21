Patricia Nichol Barnes



At age 91, Patricia Nichol Barnes died peacefully and gracefully in her Evanston, Illinois home on December 21, 2019 of natural causes. She is survived by her four children and their spouses (Deb and Renslow Sherer, Sandra and Charles Brown, Nick Bothfeld and Elizabeth Brown, and Hank and Liz Bothfeld), her 13 grandchildren and her 18 great-grandchildren.



The daughter of a prominent heart doctor, Pat grew up in Miami, Florida, and attended her mother's alma mater, Bryn Mawr College. In the late forties, both colleges and their students considered a college education primarily as a placeholder until women found a husband. However, Pat took her studies seriously and credits Bryn Mawr with awakening her intellectual curiosity and beginning her lifelong interest in literature and the arts. After college, she followed the post-war societal path of marriage and family with four children in quick succession, settling with her husband, Ned Bothfeld, in suburban Kenilworth, Illinois. Here she put aside her intellectual pursuits and focused her energy on raising a family. Her children remember their childhood as magical with the support and enthusiastic participation of their mother.



As her children grew older, she had the opportunity to return to school, completing a master's degree in literature at Northwestern University, and briefly teaching composition at Malcolm X College in Chicago. Realizing that a middle-aged woman had few career possibilities in the male-dominated world of academia, she was determined to become financially independent while being her own boss. She moved to the vibrantly diverse and tolerant Evanston and reinvented herself as a real estate investor and property manager. She also assisted her subsequent husband, noted antiquarian book dealer Richard S. Barnes, in his book world. Here she found the intellectual stimulation she craved. Her real estate business thrived, and she and Richard were able to travel extensively buying books for the store. She became an avid collector of books and art as well. Her world was fast-paced and exciting, and she often exuberantly exclaimed, "Life is a zoo!"







In her later years, she lived part-time in London where her role model was Vanessa Bell and the Bloomsbury group. It was here she found her 'true north'. She sought to create a salon in her adored London townhome, discussing art and literature well into the night with groups of artist friends. Pat became a noted collector of contemporary British ceramics, including extensive works of Brian Illsley, Alison Britton, Carol McNicoll, Ewen Henderson, and David Garland - soon to be donated in her honor to three museums in the United Kingdom, and the Art Institute of Chicago. As one artist friend keenly observed, "she had an exquisite eye for the best stuff".







Working in a man's world without an established career path was difficult, which often came at a cost of personal relationships. However, her children, family, and friends realized that a person's quirks and foibles also make them interesting. They also admire her grit and perseverance as she reinvented herself many times. She believed that there was nothing that she couldn't do, and she encouraged those around her to believe in themselves as well.





