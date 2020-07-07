Patricia Nora nee Brown of Wilmette, died June 28, 2020 following a brief illness. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Gerald E. Nora M.D.; dear mother of Gerald E. (Patricia) Nora, Frederick E. (Donna Johnson) Nora, Richard E. (Lucille) Nora, Lois Margaret Nora (the late Keith Cantine), Nancy A. Nora (Marion Jelcz), Robert E. Nora (Amy Ketchum), Valerie C. Nora and the late Dianne K. Nora; loving and proud grandmother of seventeen and great grandmother of seventeen; she was the dear sister of the late James (Irene) Shafer . The Family recognizes and thanks Patricia's devoted caregiver and friend Barbara Sornat. Patricia lived a full life enriched by family, friends, faith, books, travel, and the St. Louis Cardinals. Patricia graduated from the Columbus Hospital School of Nursing; her experiences in nursing school contributed to her decision to convert to Roman Catholicism as a young adult. Patricia worked as a nurse at Columbus Hospital for several years, rising to become head nurse of the 7th floor. After marrying and raising her family, she returned to nursing work in the emergency room at Oak Park Hospital for many years. Patricia was a voracious reader and instilled the love of reading in her children. She enjoyed travel, with London and Edinburgh among her favorite destinations. In her later years, she enjoyed travel to friends in Florida and Michigan. A proud 3rd generation fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, she was buoyed in her final days to know this legacy would be carried on by the 4th, 5th, and 6th generation Cardinals fans in her family. A private Funeral Mass was held at St. Joseph Church, Wilmette, IL. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Over the Rainbow, 2040 Brown Avenue Evanston, IL 60201, would be appreciated. Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.