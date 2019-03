Patricia P. "Trish" Harper, age 86 of Venice, FL. formerly of Chicago Heights, IL, died peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019.Beloved wife of the late William Harper of 53 years.Loving mother of Jane (Paul) Sarmiento, William (Kellie Webber), Robert (Loretta), and Patrick.Loving grandmother to Jonathan, Claire and Matthew. Dear sister to the late Jane (late Henry) Noonan. Sister-in-law to the late John (Patricia) Harper and the late Matthew and Marguerite Harper. Beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews. Dear friend to many.Trish was a graduate of St. Philip Neri Grammar School and St. Thomas Aquinas High School. She attended Colorado College and LSU, graduating with a degree in Business Administration. She received her teaching degree from Lewis University. She taught business classes at Bloom High School and Prairie State College. For 20 years, Trish worked as a corporate trainer at Amoco training the executive assistants and had the opportunity to travel to multiple Amoco sites, including Egypt.Trish was a very generous friend and loved an adventure, often taking her children to museums and family/friends to the Warren Dunes. The ultimate entertainer, Trish loved to cook for family and friends, serving her award winning recipes.Trish retired to Venice, FL and became a Docent at Spanish Pointe in Osprey, FL conducting historical tours of the grounds. In their retirement, Trish and Bill traveled extensively throughout Europe, South America, and Russia.A Celebration of Life Mass will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Rd., Geneva, IL.Private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northwestern Neurology Research and Education Fund https://tinyurl.com/y3fke5kkFor information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary