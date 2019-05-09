|
Patricia "Pat" Papa nee Vicarise, age 90. Devoted wife of the late Jack; beloved mother of Ret. Sgt. Joseph (Georgia) Papa, Debra (Tony) Cash and Anthony (Theresa) Papa; loving grandmother of Joseph, Jr. (Laura) Papa, Sgt. Alex (Andrea) Cash, Dr. Clairissa (Fiancè Andrew) and Jaclyn Papa ; great grandmother of Sophia, Logan, Isobel and Zoey. Visitation Saturday May 11, 2019 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706, proceeding to St. Francis Borgia Church in Chicago for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019