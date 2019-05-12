|
Pat died peacefully on May 1, 2019. Pat attended Our Lady Help Of Christians, Immaculate High School, St. Ann's School of X-Ray Technological and Northwestern University in Chicago IL. Pat worked in the Imaging Department at for forty years. Following her retirement, Pat was a resident at Victory Lakes, Lindenhurst IL. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Watson (William), brother Robert Grant (Terese), and many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held May 18th 10am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church 135 S. Milwaukee Ave, Lake Villa, IL 60046. In lieu of Flowers, please make donations in Pat's name to .
