Patricia Plantz, age 74, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on March 19, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.She was born in Coleman, KY on December 25, 1944 and graduated from Oakton Community College where she received her Associate's Degree in Psychology. She happily married Steven Plantz in 2004.Pat worked as an accountant for Field Containers and as an associate for Belk retail. She also worked for years at Lord & Taylor. She is formerly of Chicago, Elk Grove, and Schaumburg. Pat was survived by her husband Steve, children Lisa and John as well as her pets Molly, Joe and Pooky. Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast, at 220 Palm Coast Pkwy, SW., Palm Coast, FL 32137. A Funeral will be also held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 AMFlowers may be delivered by 3:00 PM on Friday at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast. The family has chosen "Garden of Eden" as the florist of their choice, 4996 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, (386) 445-4821. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions of choice are either Cancer Research or Flagler Humane Society. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.