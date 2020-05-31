February 6, 1932 – March 23, 2020
Patricia Price Mosley was born on February 6, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois during the Great Depression to Beatrice and Ernest Price. The youngest of six siblings and one of five girls fondly nicknamed "the Price girls." They were known for their beauty and intelligence as they were all National Merit Scholars. Patricia and her siblings, Bernice, Ernest, Jayne, Rebecca (all who preceded her in death) and Merry were raised in Chicago in the Auburn/Gresham neighborhood near 87 th & Marshfield during a time of intense racial discrimination.
Attending the neighborhood school, Calumet High School helped to shape her into a resilient and irrepressible woman whose educational pursuits included the University of Chicago and the University of Michigan. Patricia Price married Burton Mosley in June of 1952, who preceded her in death and to this union was born Patricia Annette. After the birth of her only child, she returned to Chicago Teachers College earning a degree to work for the Chicago Board of Education. She was employed as a grade school teacher and worked for many years as a Librarian at Orr and Hubbard High Schools in Chicago. Patricia loved to travel and did so extensively to many famous sites in the United States as well as exotic places like China, Kenya, New Zealand, Holland and other places in Europe.
Patricia was socially active throughout her life as she enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends for over 50 years as well as Pokeno. She was a devoted member of the Lambda Mu Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and even served as a president. Her love of singing from the time she was in her crib to adulthood led her to participate in her church choir at St. Thaddeus Catholic Church. Patricia will be remembered as quite a fashionista for whenever you saw her she would be well dressed from head to toe.
Mrs. Mosley, after a lengthy illness made a peaceful transition while her daughter Patricia was talking on the phone to the nurse at Smith Village Senior Living Community of Beverly in Chicago, Illinois where she resided. She leaves behind a sister, Merry Wilson of Lansdowne, Virginia; her daughter, Patricia M. Smith (Leonardo Smith); granddaughter, Sierra Faye Smith; and a host of loving family and friends.
Patricia Price Mosley's services are to be held at Leak and Sons Funeral Home, 18400 S. Pulaski Road, Country Club Hills, Illinois; Viewing-Wednesday, June 3 rd @6pm – 8pm (Only 10 people allowed in at a time).
In lieu of cards and flowers, please send donations to Doctors Without Borders, In memory of: Patricia Price Mosley. If you would like assistance with your donation, please contact Donor Services at (888) 392-0392 or https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm
Special thanks to Karen McCoo for the beautifully written obituary for Mrs. Mosley.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.