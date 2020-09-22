1/1
Patricia Q. Gudgeon
Patricia "Pat" Gudgeon, nee Quinlan, 98 of Arlington Heights, beloved wife for almost 52 years of the late LeRoy W. Gudgeon; loving mother of Susan (Thomas) Reilly, John W. Gudgeon, Valerie Gudgeon and Neil (Gail) Gudgeon; dearest grandmother of Katherine Reilly, Kelly (Matthew) Wren, Andrew Gudgeon, Tammy (Tyler) Ballman, Nicholas Gudgeon, Kyle (Katie) Gudgeon and great-grandmother of Emmelyn Wren, Hayden Wren, Mason Ballman, and Sophie Gudgeon; devoted aunt of Laurie Barretto, Patti Domjen, Steve Aasterud, Marni Smith, Sue Quinlan, Lynne Weidenfeller, Nancy Wilhoit, Karen Bryar, Andrea Roat, Virginia Wieder, Gregory Deatrick, Ray Klouda and many great grand nieces and nephews. The family thanks their mother's wonderful and loving caregiver, Debbie Watters, for the past 10 months.Visitation Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004 (capacity limits, PPE requirements and social distancing in effect). Funeral Mass, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, Illinois (also with capacity limits, PPE requirements and social distancing in effect). Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Misericordia Heart of Mercy 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL, 60660 <http://www.misericordia.com/> or Greater Chicago Food Bank 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632 <https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/> Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church,
1 entry
September 21, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. Gudgeon and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
