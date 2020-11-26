Patricia "Patt" Quinn passed away at home surrounded by her family. Patt was the adored wife and best friend to the late Chuck Quinn for 56 years; Beloved Mom to Chris (Chuck) Binelli and Chuck (Laura) Quinn; Best friend and amazing Grandma to John, Christopher (Nicole), Samm (Spencer), Alex, Erica, Ryan, Charlie, Tori and Mackenzie; Great Grandmie to Ava; She was an aunt and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her brother Donald (late Janet Crane) Lynch and sister, Loretta (late Mickey) Shaughnessy. Patt left a mark on everyone she ever met. She never met a stranger; just someone whose story she wanted to hear.
A private family visitation will be conducted. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. George Catholic Church, 6707 175th Street, Tinley Park. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.bradygill.com
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. George Catholic Church. Info 708-614-9900