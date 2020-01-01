Home

Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
Patricia R. Hallan Obituary
Patricia Rose Hallan, nee Jamieson, age 85, peacefully, December 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 50 years of the late Michael. Devoted mother of Peter, Mary (Kevin) FioRito, Geraldine (Lawrence) Lusk, Fiona Wheeler, and Clare (Mark) Rak. Cherished grandmother of Gemma, Lucy and Frances FioRito, Veronica, Patrick, Caroline and Margaret Lusk, Juliette, John Fergus (Jack) and Elizabeth Wheeler. Daughter of the late Patrick and Rose (nee Warden) Jamieson. Loving sister of the late Reverend Thomas Jamieson, the late Hugh (Marie) Jamieson, Mary (the late Jack) McGuire, the late Rose Jamieson, and Brendan Jamieson. Dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend of many. Patricia was a native of Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland, and was most recently a resident of the Presence Resurrection Retirement Community. Visitation Thursday at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W. North Ave. Chicago, Il. from 3-8:00 p.m. Funeral prayers Friday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Vincent Ferrer Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m., the Most Reverend Thomas John Paprocki, Bishop of Springfield, presiding. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred, or donations to the Carmelite Monastery, 949 River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Info 773 637-4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020
