|
|
Patricia Porges, 90, a longtime resident of Oak Lawn, Illinois passed away on July 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri surrounded by her 4 children. Guided by her deep faith in God and strong work ethic, she was a devoted wife and mother as well as being an avid volunteer at her children's schools, the Oak Lawn Library, Meals on Wheels and Christian Women's Club. She and her late husband Charles met at a USO dance and were married for nearly 62 years, until his passing in March, 2017. They enjoyed dancing, playing bridge, and watching their grandchildren grow up. They traveled the world, visiting children living in Norway and Australia, and vacationed with family in such far flung places as New Zealand, South Africa, and much of Europe. Their favorite place to visit remained Estes Park, Colorado where they honeymooned. A private family service will be held at a later date. She is survived by her siblings Sandy (Bob) Kelly, Shelia (Ken) Kuch, Bob Lovell and Bill (Debbie) Lovell as well as a dozen nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara and her sister-in-law Barb. Patricia will be dearly missed by her children Nancy, Dave (Gabriela), Janet (Paul) Carter, and Carol (Mark) Clarke; along with her 15 grandchildren Victoria and Amelia Porges, Trisha (Kevin) Jenkins, Tracy (Tristan) Clopet, Tresa (Quinn) Hahs; Wesley, Elisabeth, Hudson, Rachel, Matthew, Eric, Isaac, Aiden, Amy, and Rose Clarke.
In gratitude for the loving care provided by St Luke's Hospice House, the family requests that any memorial contributions be sent to them on her behalf:
St Luke's Hospice House, 3516 Summit St., Kansas City, MO 64111
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019