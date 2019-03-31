Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia R. "(nee Caffarella)" Schmidt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia R. "(nee Caffarella)" Schmidt Obituary
Patsy Schmidt. age 80, formerly of Chicago passed away March 20, 2019 in Arizona. She is survived by her son Patrick (Dawn), and grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Arlene Mac Nab, Fran Polito and brother Jerry (Denise). She was preceded in death by her parents Pat and Lena (Raimondi) Caffarella. She finally retired to Arizona where you could always find her doing what she loved best, which was playing cards. She will be missed by those who loved her. A celebration of her life will be held in Arizona where she had made her new life.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.