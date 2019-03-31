|
|
Patsy Schmidt. age 80, formerly of Chicago passed away March 20, 2019 in Arizona. She is survived by her son Patrick (Dawn), and grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Arlene Mac Nab, Fran Polito and brother Jerry (Denise). She was preceded in death by her parents Pat and Lena (Raimondi) Caffarella. She finally retired to Arizona where you could always find her doing what she loved best, which was playing cards. She will be missed by those who loved her. A celebration of her life will be held in Arizona where she had made her new life.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019