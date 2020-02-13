|
Patricia nee McDougall, born December 12, 1929, was called home on February 11, 2020 to be forever rejoined with her cherished husband Edmund, her most beloved children who painfully preceded her in death, and her adoring parents John and Lillian McDougall. Patricia's proudest accomplishment was her children: the late Stephen (Linda), Diane Beesley, Michael, the late Mary Catherine, Eileen, the late Jean Anne and Robert (the late Gina). Proudest grandparent to her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She never truly recovered from the loss of Steve and later losing her husband and daughter Jean devastated her. Patricia devoted herself to Ed and her children. She was an amazing cook and baker, loved gardening, singing, animals and shopping. Patricia was an accomplished pianist and played whenever she could. She had a great sense of humor she carried with her to the end and loved to laugh. Other than a short time in Iowa during her childhood, Patricia was a lifelong Chicagoan, and later, Park Ridge resident. She was always up for Cubs and Blackhawk games and was, inexplicably, a Packers fan in a house hold of Bears fans. Patricia battled various illnesses and finally dementia that consumed her beautiful self. Special thanks to her caregivers at Avantara. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Friday 9:30 am until the Funeral Service at 11:30 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, our beautiful beloved mom would prefer you perform a random act of kindness. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020