Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
445 Prairie Ave
Downers Grove, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
445 Prairie Ave
Downers Grove, IL
Patricia Raucci

Patricia Raucci Obituary
Patricia Raucci, 74, a longtime resident of Lombard and formerly Oak Park, passed away on February 27, after a long brave battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Loving mother of Charles, Frank (Diane), Maureen (Scott) Burton; beloved grandmother of Zachary, Ariel, Emily, Jeremy, Teaghan, Ella, Hannah, Danny, Michael. Cherished sister of Kathleen, Jimmy, Eileen, Margie, Terry, Tim and Marilynn; She was preceded in death by her siblings Tommy and Rosemary and her Parents Thomas and Catherine McMahon; Godmother of Mary Beth and Josh; Special Friend of "Club" Sienna High School class of 1963. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Young Hearts for Life, http://www.yh4l.org/

Visitation Wednesday March 4th from 9 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment Private. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
